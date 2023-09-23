A note from the still-banned and censored 45th U.S. president . . .

Commentary: Special to WorldTribune, September 23, 2023

Former President Donald J. Trump is still singing along to a hit song by Natasha Owens which went viral back in the spring. He recently re-posted it on Truth Social in a jab at the major corporate and social media outlets.

The 45th president of the United States who is also the leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential election has not “moved on” as the dominant political-media culture has counseled his tens of millions of supporters.

Thus this light-hearted and even funny song highlights a still-unresolved schism in the nation that is very serious indeed.