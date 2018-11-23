A new caravan of 10,000 migrants said headed to southern border

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2018

As residents of the Mexican border city of Tijuana grow increasingly bitter toward the caravan of migrants currently parked in their city, some 10,000 more migrants are said to be making their way to the U.S.’s southern border.

Between 8,500 and 10,500 migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras are headed to the U.S.-Mexico border, a Trump administration official said.

The caravan is comprised of “thousands of people who are most likely not eligible for asylum” and are “teenage adult males,” not families and children, the official told reporters.

Ninety percent of asylum seekers from a migrant caravan in April did not meet criteria to receive asylum, the official added.

About 6,000 migrants have already made it to Tijuana, a city of 1.7 million residents that sits just over the border from San Diego. Another 1,600 migrants from the most recent caravan are in Mexicali, a smaller Mexican city that is 120 miles east of Tijuana.

Hundreds of Tijuana residents have taken to the streets to protest against the migrant caravan, according to a report by Charlotte Cuthbertson for The Epoch Times.

Rodrigo Melgoza held a handwritten sign saying, “Immigrants yes, illegals no,” the report said.

“Because I think everyone has the right to create a life in a new country but they have to do it the legal way,” Melgoza said. “They should not violate the sovereignty of all Mexicans and of Mexico like these people did there on the border.”

Elvia Villegas told the Epoch Times that she admires U.S. President Donald Trump, “because he is defending his borders. Not like here in Mexico, where politicians are corrupt and do not defend their borders.”

Villegas wants the Mexican government to deport the migrants. “They come to offend the Tijuanans and we won’t permit it. I am from Tijuana, I have children from Tijuana, and I am going to defend Tijuana.”

The migrants are even complaining about the food, one Tijuana resident told the Epoch Times.

“They complained that the tacos, the tortillas with beans, are food for animals,” Magdalena Baltazar said through a translator. “It is actually one of the foods that people here in Mexico have at home. How is it possible that immigrants come here to criticize Mexico’s food?”

