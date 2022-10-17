A huge mic drop moment on the destruction of families

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2022
Conservative commentator and author Shemeka Michelle delivered the following mic drop moment at the recent #WalkAway Campaign debate.
@ShemekaMichelle @DelanoSquires shut the #walkaway debate down!! Mic drops all over the place!! Thank y’all!! pic.twitter.com/sArjivfU3P
— usa (@whopperd43) October 16, 2022
Brandon Straka created the #WalkAway social media campaign before the 2018 midterm elections as an educational tool to encourage Democrats to leave their party.
Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish
You must be logged in to post a comment Login