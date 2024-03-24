A closer look at those earmarks in the new U.S. budget

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2024

The federal spending “minibus” which was shoved through Congress by the “uniparty” on Friday is loaded with earmarks that set aside millions in taxpayer dollars for woke causes, with a heavy dose of funds for the trans movement.

The six-bill minibus package, which funds the federal government through Sept. 30, was passed by the Senate on Saturday two hours after a partial government shutdown took effect.

In a Saturday report for The Washington Times, Valerie Richardson ticked off a number of earmarks flagged by Republicans in the 1,012-page minibus:

• $200 million for the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund.

• $32.5 million for the United Nations Population Fund, an agency accused of promoting an “extremist abortion agenda.”

• $2 million for La Clinica, an Oregon clinic that provides “gender-affirming hormone therapy for adults and adolescents.”

• $850,000 earmarked for LGBTQ Senior Housing in Massachusetts.

• $740,000 to “increase diversity in state contracting” in Maryland.

Republicans also pointed to the $400,000 in taxpayer dollars that will go to Garden State Equality in New Jersey, which promotes “FREE gender-affirming garments.”

The garments include chest binders, used to flatten female chests, and gaffs, designed to “help minimize the appearance of a crotch bulge.” The earmark was requested by New Jersey Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.

“It’s not crazy to say that the federal government should not be subsidizing trans clothing for minors,” South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman posted on X.

Conservative group Advancing American Freedom pointed to the $400,000 for Briarpatch Youth Services earmarked by Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The Briarpatch organization’s Teens Like Us LGBTQIA2s+ program offers counseling and “gender-affirming clothing,” according to an AAF screen grab, and emphasizes that youth “do NOT need parent/guardian permission to join.”

“Democrats are trying to push a $400K earmark for an organization giving confused 13-year-olds binding and tucking clothing without parental permission,” AAF said in a statement. “The federal government should NOT be subsidizing trans clothing for MINORS!”

Rhode Island Democrat Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse earmarked $1.8 million for Providence’s Women & Infants Hospital, which performs surgical abortions up to 22 weeks into pregnancy. Abortion is legal in Rhode Island until fetal viability, or 22-24 weeks.

🚨🧵EARMARKS ARE EVIL: Part 2

Highlights of the worst-of-the-worst earmarks in the Swamp’s +1,000 minibus. Again, keep in mind we will be borrowing the money to pay for these outrageous pet projects. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) March 21, 2024

Your Choice