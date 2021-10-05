92 state legislators demand 50-state election audit and consequences

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2021

A group of 92 state legislators are demanding audits for all 50 states for the 2020 election and for “each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

After the results of the audit of Maricopa County were publicized, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers unveiled what she called the “new Declaration of Independence” in which state legislators across America called for Arizona-style audits for all 50 states.

The Arizona audit revealed how “our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election,” the legislators who signed on to Rogers’ declaration said.

The forensic audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County “revealed thousands of discrepancies and issues with EV32 and EV33 ballot forms, along with a number of other serious election integrity problems,” National File’s Jack Hadfield reported.

According to page 56 of the audit report entitled Maricopa County Forensic Election Audit: Volume III: Result Details, “all voters within the Final Voted File, or VM55, was cross-checked against a commercially available data source provided by Melissa called Personator and 86,391 individuals were found with no record in the database for either their name, or anyone with the same last name at the address in the VM55 file.”

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona by less that 11,000 votes.

Constitutional analysts have indicated that decertification would be sound legal recourse for a corrupted election after-the-fact.

“We are in uncharted territory, but there are a couple of things to point to,” said constitutional lawyer John Eastman. “We can point to the Hawaii Election of 1960, when the Governor subsequently certified another slate of electors after they discovered error in the initial certification.”

“We can point to Section 2 of Title 3 of the United States Code that says when a state has had an election, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, which is, you know, the choice that was made. The assumption was that it was fraudulently given because of illegal votes. The electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such manner as the legislature of such state may direct,” Eastman continued. “So that recognizes the authority of the Legislature to fix a problem.”

“We also have a backdrop of Common Law, which is, when you have a fraud, the actions taken pursuant to the fraud, are unraveled after discovery of the fraud. If the evidence really does come in as definitive, that the election and the electorals cast from Arizona were fraudulently given, and they should have been given in the other direction, then I think there is ample authority to fix this problem,” Eastman said. “We don’t have to live with a fraudulent election.”

Text of the legislators’ letter:

92 Legislators from Multiple States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/A6EztSR2L1 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 4, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief