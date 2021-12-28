9-year-old’s Mom: FBI waited 15 months before arresting CNN producer

by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2021

The biological mother of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused by longtime CNN producer John Griffin said she has “lost hope in the system completely” after pointing out that the FBI waited over 15 months to arrest Griffin.

In an interview with Fox News, the mother said: “The fact that they knew this man, what he was, and what he did to her, and they did nothing for a year and a half, is mind-blowing.”

The biological mother said that her 9-year-old daughter told police what her adoptive mom and Griffin did to her during 10 horrific days in July 2020. Griffin wasn’t arrested until Dec. 10, 2021.

Griffin had met the adoptive mom on a BDSM website and paid her $3,500 to fly with the 9-year-old girl to Vermont for 10 days starting July 14, 2020.

The child was allegedly forced to perform sex acts with Griffin and the adoptive mom, who was hospitalized twice on the trip, leaving the little girl alone with Griffin.

The adoptive mom was arrested Aug. 21, 2020, on five counts of child abuse, eight counts of lewdness with a minor under 14 and two counts of sexual assault of a minor under 14. The child was turned over to her grandmother, Catherine’s mom.

Days after the adoptive mom’s arrest, federal authorities seized Griffin’s electronic devices, including computers, phones, cameras and microSD cards, court papers show.

The feds also sent a forensic psychologist to interview the child.

“They never contacted me,” Catherine told Fox News. “I gave them the case on a silver platter.”

Griffin claimed to have trained girls as young as 7 and said, “a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

In addition, Griffin offered $30,000 for a “mother daughter weekend or week with me” on Feb. 21, 2020, making clear that there would be “sexuality involved,” court papers alleged.

Less than a month later, he offered another woman $1,200 for sex, adding, “There is a better deal to be had though…5k if the kids are in the room,” according to the court filing.

Griffin pleaded not guilty last week to one count of child sex trafficking and two counts of attempted child sex trafficking in U.S. District Court in Vermont. He is being held without bail.

