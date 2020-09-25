Sen. Rand Paul sends devastating Biden report to DOJ

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

It looks like things are getting even worse for Hunter Biden and his father, Former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that he will send the joint Senate report on Hunter Biden to the Justice Department where lawyers can review it for potential criminal activity.

In a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ “The Story,” the senator explained his reasoning for forwarding the report to the Department of Justice. “I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal, I think that is against the law and probably a felony. I think it’s illegal to take money from a Russian politician’s wife, $3.5 million, was it reported accurately?” he said.

More