700 elites arrive for Obama’s 60th birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Covid coordinator’ on hand

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2021

About 700 of the most privileged inhabitants of planet Earth will gather at Barack Obama’s $12 million, 30-acre Martha’s Vineyard waterfront property on Wednesday as the former president turns age 60.

Among those who enjoy better-than-you, rules-don’t-apply-to-us status who will be celebrating with Obama at his Massachusetts home will be Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg, according to Axios and The Hill.

Pearl Jam will perform, with a local hairdresser retained to style the hair of an unidentified member of the band, Axios reported.

The blowout bash is proving a “nightmare,” one of the 200 staffers involved told The New York Post.

“His birthday party is insane,” the caterer said. “His bash is a nightmare to pull off this time of year on the tiny island — especially due to the lack of labor because of the coronavirus. What is he thinking?”

The caterer need not worry as there will be a “Covid coordinator” on hand. What would a woke party of elitists in 2021 be without a “Covid coordinator.”

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that people need to use “common sense” before having large gatherings.

“If you’re talking about a small party like I might have at my house for six or eight people who are all fully vaccinated, I do not believe, at this point, we need to put masks on to be next to each other,” Collins said.

“But if there were 100 people, and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people’s vaccination status?” he asked. “Then the dynamic changes a little bit. There will be some need for common sense there.”

What about 700?

No worries. The Obama party planners have said that all guests will be “asked” to be vaccinated.

And we all know that woke leftist elites, if anything, are honest.

Party on.

