66 percent in CNN poll: Another 4 years of Biden would be bad for the USA

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 28, 2023

A new CNN poll shows that 66 percent of all Americans believe that four more years of Team Biden would either be a “setback” or a “disaster” for the country.

Only a third of respondents in the poll say that Joe Biden winning in 2024 would be a step forward or a triumph for the country.

The survey found a decline in favorable views of Biden over the past six months, from 42% in December to 35% now.

“The reasons behind this massive decline in support vary,” Zero Hedge noted. “Biden’s bizarre behavior during the entirety of his first term has led to multiple embarrassing displays during diplomatic events, and many people are beginning to suspect he is suffering from some form of dementia. Biden has a long list of recorded flubs and outright fantasy tales, from multiple claims that his son ‘died in the Iraq war’ when he actually died of brain cancer to his constant aimless wandering as if he does not know where he is,”

Majorities of all Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters in the poll said they would consider backing either Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (64% support him or would consider him) or Marianne Williamson (53% back her or would consider her) as the Democrat nominee for 2024.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS from May 17-20 among a random national sample of 1,227 adults drawn from a probability-based panel, including 432 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote.

The CNN survey follows an Associated Press/NORC poll in April which indicated that only 26% of Democrats want Biden to run for a second term.

“Horrible news. Horrible for Joe Biden.” 😂 Not even CNN can spin the results of their own Joe Biden poll. pic.twitter.com/JeeLnAbr5S — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 26, 2023

President Joe Biden mistakenly tells troops in Japan that his son died in the Iraq war when his son actually died in Maryland from Cancer. pic.twitter.com/MFnymPjHyb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 23, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish