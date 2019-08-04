24 zeroes all in a row: Columnist credits Michael Moore for getting it

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2019

Leftist filmmaker Michael Moore not only predicted that Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee in 2016 but would defeat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Now, Moore says the 24 candidates for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nod are not good enough to beat Trump. Their only hope? Michelle Obama.

“Democrats, after all these months, even with all these candidates, still have nobody for president. There’s no break-away; there’s no front-runner,” columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on Aug. 3.

“Bluntly, you know you’ve got a candidate problem when, in a field of 24, the perceived best chance of beating Trump is — Michelle Obama. The one who’s not running.”

In a July, 2016, interview on “Real Time With Bill Maher”, Moore said that he was “sorry to be the buzzkill here, but I think Trump is going to win.”

He wrote on MichaelMoore.com in the lead-up to the election, that he “gave it to you straight last summer when I told you that Donald Trump would be the Republican nominee for president, [a]nd now I have even more awful, depressing news for you: Donald J. Trump is going to win in November.”

But, Chumley noted, “even without that bit of prophesy, Moore’s pro-Obama comments point to a larger problem within the Democrat Party that goes like this: How is it that anyone on the left — not just Moore, but anyone — could look at this field of 24 and find cause to look elsewhere? That’s a sign of massive voter dissatisfaction.”

That dissatisfaction, Chumley noted, is “being supported by polls that show one day, Joe Biden’s up, next day, Biden’s down but Bernie Sanders is up, next day Sanders is down but Kamala Harris is up — next day, Harris is down, but Tulsi Gabbard takes the cake. It’s being supported by survey numbers that show at best, Democrats have a shaky identity; at worst, the Democrat Party has absolutely no idea who it is and what it represents.”

Democrats “can excuse the uncertainty by saying it’s early in the political campaign, voters are distracted by summer, big name funders haven’t yet made their big media splashes. But that’s all cover. That’s a forced-smile excuse,” Chumley wrote.

“The political parties plan their presidential runs years in advance. The elections may be held every four years. But the behind-scenes strategizing within both Republican and Democratic camps doesn’t ever end.”

Chumley continued: “The fact the Democrats, as a party, at this point in the game, at this juncture of second-televised debates’ moment, can’t come to consensus on a front-runner — can’t whittle the 24 to, say, five or even six — speaks volumes. It says Democrats still have nobody who could beat Trump.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments