24 hours of virus tyranny: Natural health doctor submits, WH cheers suppression, CNN host advocates public shunning

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2021

The pressure being put on alternative health practitioners who do not toe the line on the official coronavirus vaccine narrative is increasing daily.

One prominent voice has decided to reluctantly remove core content regarding natural treatments for dealing with the virus due to “very personal” threats that he says have “intensified.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is praising social media goliaths for helping to suppress “damaging” COVID-19 information and a CNN host is promoting the social ostracization of people who refuse to get the jab.

Dr. Joseph Mercola, one of the leading alternative medicine proponents on the Internet, announced in an article posted on his website May 4 that he is “removing all articles related to Vitamins D, C, Zinc and COVID-19.”

Mercola blamed “billionaire-backed front groups like the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a partner of Bill Gates’ Alliance for Science” and other aligned organizations for the campaign against him:

“HealthGuard, a niche service of NewsGuard, is funded by the pharma-funded public relations company Publicis Groupe. Publicis, in turn, is a partner of the World Economic Forum, which is leading the call for a ‘Great Reset’ of the global economy and a complete overhaul of our way of life,” he wrote.

“HealthGuard is also partnered with Gates’ Microsoft company, and drug advertising websites like WebMD and Medscape, as well as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — the progressive cancel-culture leader with extensive ties to government and global think tanks that recently labeled people questioning the COVID-19 vaccine as a national security threat.

“The CCDH has published a hit list naming me as one of the top 12 individuals responsible for 65% of vaccine ‘disinformation’ on social media, and who therefore must be deplatformed and silenced for the public good. In a March 24, 2021, letter to the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook, 12 state attorneys general called for the removal of our accounts from these platforms, based on the CCDH’s report,” Mercola stated.

Mercola’s article was also posted on the pro-life website LifeSite News on May 5.

One day earlier, LifeSite News reported that it had been permanently banned from Facebook for publishing “false information about COVID-19 that could contribute to physical harm.”

Also on May 5, Joe Biden’s White House press secretary declared that the president fully supports social media censorship against medical points of view that it deems “dangerous.”

“[Biden’s] view is that there is more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging, sometimes life-threatening information is not going out to the American public,” Jen Psaki told reporters.

“The president’s view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans, to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation, and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations, and elections,” Psaki openly declared.

Within this same remarkable 24-hour period, CNN and Sirius radio program host Michael Smerconish approvingly amplified calls for the social shunning of those who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine in a clip that was widely circulated.

“Here’s an option,” Smerconish exclaims in the clip, posted by Paul Joseph Watson of Summit News, along with many others. He then quotes extensively from a USA Today opinion piece by former prosecutor Michael Stern.

“We’ve gotta shun folks, we’ve gotta shun people into getting vaccinated,” Smerconish says, highlighting Stern’s words. “People should require friends to be vaccinated to attend the barbeques and birthday parties they host – friends don’t let friends spread COVID.”

“Smerconish then proudly revealed the results of a poll on his website which found that 73% of respondents thought it was ‘time to shun,’” Watson notes.

“Unfortunately, threats have now become very personal and have intensified to the point I can no longer preserve much of the information and research I’ve provided to you thus far,” Dr. Mercola said in his message to his readers. “These threats are not legal in nature, and I have limited ability to defend myself against them.

“If you can imagine what billionaires and their front groups are capable of, I can assure you they have been creative in deploying their assets to have this content removed.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief