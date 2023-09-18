2024 election map that the Democrats are terrified of

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 18, 2023

A new Reuters 2024 presidential election poll shows former President Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in seven key swing states.

Trump held the advantage in the seven states where the 2020 presidential election was closest: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. In those states, the poll showed, Trump led with 41% to Biden’s 35%, with 24% undecided.

Voters expressed concern over Biden’s age and his fitness for office. Seventy-seven percent of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, said the 80-year-old Biden is too old to be president, while just 39% said Biden was mentally sharp enough for the presidency.

This electoral map from the poll has triggered terror in Democrats:

