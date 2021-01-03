2021: America on the brink; ‘Momentum’ to fight election theft ‘rapidly gaining’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2021

“The momentum to fight against voter fraud and election theft is rapidly gaining,” Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who is leading the House effort to challenge electoral votes, said on Saturday after a conference call between President Donald Trump and more than 50 Congress members.

The conference call came after a 12 senators declared their intentions to contest the election results when Congress meets in a joint session on Wednesday to certify electors.

Brooks, who said “morale is high” among those fighting for Trump, told Fox News: “In my judgment, the primary reason so many congressmen and senators are now coming forward to fight this fight is because so many American citizens have made it known that this fight is critical to America’s future.”

White House adviser Peter Navarro said Saturday that a six-person team led by Rudy Giuliani briefed hundreds of state legislators on the evidence gathered by Trump’s legal team of election irregularities.

“As part of a six-person team, we did a zoom meeting with hundreds and hundreds of state legislators across the battlegrounds Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These legislators, they’re hot, they’re angry, they want action,” Navarro said in Fox News interview. “We gave them the receipts. We explained exactly how the Democrat Party, as a matter of strategy, stole this election from Donald J. Trump.”

Trump called in to the session with the state legislators, saying: “You are the real power.” Details of the call were shared with Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

“The most important people are you. You’re more important than the courts. You’re more important than anything because the courts keep referring to you, and you’re the ones that are going to make the decision,” Trump said in a 14-minute call into a two-hour session organized by the group Got Freedom at the request of some 300 state legislators.

The president “clearly felt that the best chance to overturn the election was with the legislatures, several of which never had a chance to vote to confirm the electoral votes because they were not in session. Others, he said, were fed false results to approve,” Bedard wrote.

“You know that we won the election, and you were also given false numbers to certify,” Trump told the legislators. “I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little,” he said of the election night vote county. “It is a disgrace that it can happen. Everyone knows it was a scam, it was a rigged election.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz elaborated on his Electoral College challenge, saying that it is contingent on whether an emergency audit is performed to determine whether allegations of fraud during the Nov. 3 election are valid.

Cruz and 11 other Republican senators announced they would challenge the electoral results, joining dozens of House lawmakers in their bid.

“I think we in Congress have an obligation to do something about that; we have an obligation to protect the integrity of the democratic system,” Cruz told Fox Business on Sunday, referring to numerous allegations of election fraud and irregularities. The Republican senator noted that millions of Americans do not believe the Nov. 3 presidential election results were valid.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence “welcomes” the challenge of electors by House and Senate Republicans, according to a statement by his Chief of Staff Marc Short. Pence will preside over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote.

Attorney Sidney Powell said of Pence: “I don’t see how any good Christian could agree to certify a fraudulent election.”

Powell added: The “…Republic if we can keep it and we are on the verge of absolutely losing it. Massive evidence. Fact our own DOJ won’t touch it shows how massive corruption is. We have to take this country back for God and put God back in this country.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media