2020 set to break all records for gun sales

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2020

The FBI reported on Thursday that a record 2,702,702 gun background checks were conducted in January.

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer said, “The industry started the 2020 unit-sales year with a bang.”

Analysts said that 2020 is set to break all records for gun sales and background checks, topping the FBI’s reported total from 2019 of 28,369,750.

Last month’s totals broke the previous January record of 2,545,802 background checks, set in 2016 when Democrat Hillary Clinton, who advocated a gun ban, was starting her second failed bid for the White House.

The FBI’s reported totals for January also come amid an increase in Second Amendment rallies around the nation in opposition to leftists’ efforts to impose more gun control.

“As the 2020 race has neared, FBI checks on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System have been surging, especially after Democrats in Virginia took control of the state legislature and began implementing gun control laws,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

“The surge comes as gun ban advocate Michael Bloomberg is moving up in national presidential polls. A recent Zogby Analytics survey showed only Bloomberg beating Trump in a head-to-head matchup.”

Justin Anderson, director of marketing for Hyatt Guns of Charlotte, North Carolina, said that if Bloomberg becomes the Democrats’ frontrunner, “it will make for a banner year in the gun business.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: