2 months later, Fox News discovers Westchester County airport hub for illegal immigrants

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2021

Picking up on a New York Post analysis, Fox News and other Big Media outlets on Tuesday reported on how the Biden administration is using an airport in Westchester County, New York as a hub for secretly transporting immigrants who illegally enter via the U.S. southern border.

The New York Post noted that it had “exclusively reported” on Monday that “as many as 2,000 children and teens may have been carried on at least 21 charter flights that landed in Westchester since Aug. 8.”

WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 17 about the flights carrying illegal immigrants to the Westchester airport.

The Aug. 17 report notes:

“On Aug. 9, WorldTribune reported on the town of Abilene, Texas being intentionally left in the dark about federal agents’ use of its local airport as a hub to shuttle illegal aliens from the beleaguered southern border into this nation’s interior. A similar activity is now playing out much farther to the north.”

WorldTribune‘s Aug. 17 report continues:

And so we see for the second time in a week that the Biden administration is using the federal government to ship illegal aliens into the interior of this nation, and doing so under a cloak of secrecy so complete that local officials have absolutely no idea what is going on in their own bailiwicks. And where are all these illegal aliens’ final destinations? Your guess is as good as your congressman’s:

News 12 was told most of the flights originated in El Paso and McAllen, Texas, and when they get to the Westchester airport, they go to a private hangar on the west side of the airport.

The federal government does not want American citizens to know the first thing about what it is up to concerning its concierge service for the unprecedented wave of humanity flooding our porous southern border.

The New York Post’s report on Monday noted: “Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned. The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter.”

So, two months after independent media detailed what Fox News dubbed the illegal immigrant “midnight runs,” Big Media picks up on the story. Seems about right.

