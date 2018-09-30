140 House Democrats won’t condemn allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2018

Some 140 House Democrats voted either against or “present” on a resolution admonishing localities in the United States which have granted non-citizens the right to vote in local elections.

During the vote on House Resolution 1071 on Sept. 26, 71 Democrats and one Republican – Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan – voted against the resolution.

Another 69 Democrats voted “present” on the resolution, while 49 Democrats joined 230 Republicans to support the measure.

San Francisco, Chicago, and a number of Boston suburbs including Cambridge, are among the localities which allow illegal aliens and non-citizens the right to vote in local elections.

The resolution calls out localities for giving local voting rights to illegal aliens and non-citizens, noting that giving non-citizens the right to vote disenfranchises American citizens from the electoral process:

“Recognizing that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens. Whereas voting is fundamental to a functioning democracy; Whereas the Constitution prohibits discrimination in voting based on race, sex, poll taxes, and age; Whereas it is of paramount importance that the United States maintains the legitimacy of its elections and protects them from interference, including interference from foreign threats and illegal voting; Whereas the Constitution allows States and localities to grant non-citizens the right to vote in non-Federal elections;

“Whereas the city of San Francisco, California, is allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to register to vote in school board elections; and Whereas Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in elections for Federal office: Now, therefore, be it 1 Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of 4 United States citizens.”

In July, nearly 170 House Democrats voted “present” or voted against a resolution in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which arrests and deports criminal illegal aliens, along with busting human smuggling rings and drug trafficking organizations.

The Sept. 27 vote comes amid a pledge by several House and Senate Democrats to abolish all immigration enforcement across the U.S., including abolishing the ICE.

Abolishing ICE has become a key issue for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News noted that illegals “are counted in congressional apportionment, giving blue states with high illegal alien populations – like California and New York – potentially 20 additional congressional seats while states with low illegal populations – like Alabama and West Virginia – are set to lose congressional representation.”

