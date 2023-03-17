14-year-old hitman arrested after allegedly gunning down eight people in Mexico

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2023

Law enforcement officials in Mexico have arrested a 14-year-old boy who allegedly killed eight people in what is suspected to be a drug-related hit in Mexico.

The alleged young hitman, known only by his nickname “El Chapito,” is accused of riding up on a motorcycle and opening fire on a family birthday party in the Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Jan. 22 incident reportedly left eight people dead and seven others injured, including two children. Another man has been detained in connection with the shooting as well as seven gang members on drug-related charges, the report said.

The 14-year-old’s nickname is a nod to infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman who was convicted in 2019 on drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons charges and is being held in a Colorado maximum security prison for his life sentence.

CBS News reported it is not unusual for drug cartels to engage in hired hits with warring factions, killing rivals who encroach on their “territory” or targeting people who owe them money.

It is not the first time Mexico has seen the use of children in contract killings.

In 2010, Mexican soldiers apprehended another 14-year-old boy who was known by the nickname “El Ponchis,” CBS News reported.

Related: We should attack Mexico, but won’t because the entire Democrat Party is owned by the drug cartels, March 16

El Ponchis had reportedly been kidnapped at the age of 11 by the Cartel of the South Pacific and told authorities he was motivated into committing crimes for the gang after being drugged and threatened. The boy claimed to have participated in “at least” four decapitations while working with the gang, the report said.

On Thursday, prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said they had arrested a woman linked to as many as nine murders in the border city of Mexicali.

The state prosecutors’ office said that the woman had outstanding warrants for two killings, but that she had been named in seven other homicide investigations.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish