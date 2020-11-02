14 rallies, 7 states, 72 hours: Trump finishes strong, warning of Biden ‘lockdown’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2020

A locked down America would not only be frozen in a “Dark Winter” but would be confined to a “prison state” under a Joe Biden presidency, President Donald Trump warned amid a 72-hour pre-election marathon that includes 14 rallies in 7 states.

“You know, Biden’s all about lockdowns. He loves a lockdown,” Trump told a massive crowd at a rally in Washington, Michigan.

“The Biden lockdown will mean no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgivings, no Easters, no Christmases, no Fourth of Julys, and no future,” said Trump. “Under Biden’s lockdown, you will be living in a prison state. That’s what it is. They want to lock it down. Let’s lock our country down for a couple of years and let it go away.”

The free-market Committee to Unleash Prosperity released a report Friday saying that a one-year national lockdown would cost the more economically competitive southern states $330 billion over 10 years.

“Biden supports lockdowns,” said free-market economist Stephen Moore, a member of the White House economic revival panel. “It may not be a one-year lockdown. Might be three months, six months. But lockdowns are MUCH more likely with Biden than Trump. Remember he said that if the scientists tell him to, he will lock down.”

Actual scientists have increasingly raised doubts about the effectiveness of shutdowns in combating the virus.

World Health Organization envoy Dr. David Nabarro warned last month that nations should “stop using lockdowns as your primary control method,” while more than 44,000 self-identified medical practitioners and scientists have signed the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration.

Many observers noted that Biden and his Democrat Party, as well as the party’s major media allies, consistently point to Europe as a model for coronavirus response.

European nations imposed some of the most strict stay-at-home orders as the pandemic spread in March. After many of their economies were decimated while the virus was not contained, they are now beginning to lock down again.

French President Emmanuel Macron enacted a nationwide shutdown Friday, declaring that the nation had been “overpowered by a second wave,” while Germany implemented a four-week closure of bars, restaurants and theaters.

“Europe proposed draconian lockdowns and cases were surging and deaths were surging. Think of it — draconian, and now they have to do it all over again,” Trump said. “What the hell are they doing? I think I’m going to go over and explain it to them.”

