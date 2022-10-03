1 teen dead, 2 critical after crashing stolen Maserati in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 3, 2022

One teenager died and two others were seriously injured following the crash of a Maserati the teens had stolen in St. Petersburg, Florida early Sunday morning, local police said.

The teens allegedly stole a 2016 Maserati around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. While driving at more than 80 mph without headlights on, Keondrick Lang, 15, lost control, causing the luxury car to flip over, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Passenger Malachi Daniels, 16, sustained life-threatening injuries and was “not expected to make it,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference. Mario Bonilla, 15, died at the scene. Lang sustained critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office said its helicopter flight unit saw three suspects attempting to break into vehicles before successfully getting into the Maserati that was unlocked and had keys inside.

Patrol deputies on the ground attempted to pull the vehicle over before it began accelerating. Police did not pursue the vehicle after it began to accelerate. The car drove over a curb and hit a business sign before crashing and flipping over, the sheriff’s office said.

“These are young kids; they’re inexperienced drivers. No driver’s licenses,” Gualtieri said. “You can only imagine the angst [of] those parents … when we knocked on their door and told them that one of their sons is deceased and the other one is probably going to be deceased.”

Gualtieri added that the teenagers’ parents believed the boys were asleep and that they snuck out of the house in the middle of the night.

