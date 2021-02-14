0 for 2: Pelosi unleashes furious rant; Republicans who voted to convict face censure

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2021

Having just enshrined herself in the history books as the first House Speaker to lose two impeachment trials, an infuriated California Democrat Nancy Pelosi said she isn’t interested in censuring former President Donald Trump.

Censuring Trump would be similar to giving “a little slap on the wrist,” Pelosi said during a surprise visit to the House impeachment managers during a press conference after the Senate acquitted the former president.

“We censure people for using stationeries for the wrong purpose. You don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol,” she added. Slapping on the table several times during her rant, Pelosi blasted the GOP senators who voted against conviction as a “cowardly group of Republicans.”

Who is being censured? At least some if not, eventually, all of the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump.

The Louisiana Republican Executive Committee unanimously voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy: “We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him.”

Louisiana state Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr. said residents of the state were caught “off guard” by Cassidy’s vote.

“We elected Senator Cassidy back in November … and we overwhelming sent him back to D.C., along with President Trump,” said the state senator. “His constituents thought we were sending him there with a lot of those same ideals, so today’s vote really caught people off guard.”

The Senate voted to acquit Trump in a 57:43 vote. All Democrats and seven Republicans voted to convict him. Joining Cassidy in the “spineless seven” (as the group has been labeled online) were Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

One Hendersonville resident unleashed the following email to Sen. Burr now circulating in NC:

Senator, I know that you are an intelligent man. Too intelligent to think that there was any Constitutional basis for the impeachment hearings in the first place. And too intelligent to think that President Trump is so dumb as to pull the rug out from under his own chances of getting some kind of fair and honest investigation of the fraud and foreign interference in the elections by disrupting the Joint Session of Congress convening to review the legalities/illegalities of the election process in various swing states.

Therefore, the only other explanation for your voting guilty is that you are a corrupt and duplicitous member of the deep state trying to undermine our Constitution and destroy this nation. I hope that the bribes and payoffs from Soros and/or the lobbyists and PAC groups you sold your soul to will offset the shame and loss of any self-respect that you once may have had.

You are an embarrassment and disgrace to the Republican Party and to the state of North Carolina. I certainly cannot wait until your term expires and you retire. I hope that you will plan on moving to some other state (or country) to enjoy your undeserved cushy retirement.

Good riddance!

The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, issued a statement following Sen. Richard Burr’s vote to convict: “North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”

Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas said of Toomey. “I share the disappointment of many of our grassroots leaders and volunteers over Senator Toomey’s vote today. The vote to acquit was the constitutionally correct outcome.”

The terms of Toomey and Burr are slated to end in two years, but both are planning to retire.

Murkowski is up for re-election in 2022.

Romney was elected in 2018. Sasse, Collins, and Cassidy were re-elected in 2020.

Great week. Trump beats impeachment. Dems in disarray. The Lincoln Project burnt to the ground. The RINOS in the GOP establishment exposed & collapsing. Cuomo & Dem Govs in free fall. The media depressed and lashing out at Dems for their impeachment fail. #MAGA ascending again! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2021

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media