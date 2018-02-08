Report: Soros helping to fund campaign aimed at overturning Brexit

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2018

George Soros is a top donor to a British group that is seeking to overturn Brexit, reports say.

The leftist billionaire has through his Open Society Foundations funneled $550,000 to the Best for Britain campaign, which is seeking a second Brexit referendum, The Telegraph reported on Feb. 8.

Soros emigrated to the UK, after the Second World War and attended the London School of Economics, before beginning a successful career in business and finance. In 1956, he worked in New York City as a trader.

Known as ‘the man who broke the Bank of England’, Soros in 1992 bet against the pound and reportedly made £1.5bn when sterling plummeted, leading then-Prime Minister John Major to withdraw the currency from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in what became known as Black Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Best for Britain confirmed to Reuters that Soros, an American citizen, made the donation to the Best for Britain campaign.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union in March 2019.

In his address to the Davos World Economic Forum last month, Soros said he would “like to see Britain remain a member of the EU or eventually rejoin it.”

The Daily Caller reported that, in December, Ireland’s Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) ordered Amnesty International to return a donation of more than $162,000 from the Open Society Foundations that was made in an effort to change Ireland’s constitution to allow abortion.

SIPO said the donation was in violation of the 1997 Electoral Act, which bars foreign organizations from giving donations of more than $100 for “political purposes.”

“Soros has also spent millions of dollars across Europe, trying to defeat populist candidates and movements that pose a threat to his globalist agenda,” The Daily Caller noted.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments