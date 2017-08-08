Report: As FBI director, Mueller declined to act on a number of major scandals

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller, described as “utterly incorruptible” by major Washington, D.C. political and media players, appears to be leaving no stone unturned in his investigation of Russia, the Trump team and the 2016 election.

Recent leaks indicate that Mueller is even looking into one of President Donald Trump ’s 2008 Palm Beach real estate deals, as well as the 2013 Miss Universe competition, which was held in Moscow.

“How either one could have any influence on the 2016 presidential election is almost impossible to imagine,” Florida-based attorney and Daily Caller contributor Jeffrey Marty wrote.

“What we do know is this,” in his years in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations, Mueller “did nothing to money launderers, election-riggers, and other people who could and should have been investigated and arrested.”

Marty pointed to several scandals that Mueller passed over during his tenure at the FBI:

IRS targeting (2010-2013) : The IRS intentionally selected and then delayed or denied tax-exempt applications from conservative groups. In 2013, Lois Lerner, the former Director of Tax Exempt Organizations (EO) at the Internal Revenue Service, was asked to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform about her role in the developing scandal. She refused to testify, instead offering a statement, saying in part: “I have not done anything wrong. I have not broken any laws. I have not violated any IRS rules or regulations, and I have not provided false information to this or any other congressional committee.” The House voted to hold Lerner in contempt of Congress. But the FBI said it found no evidence to support criminal charges and none were pursued by the Justice Department.

: The IRS intentionally selected and then delayed or denied tax-exempt applications from conservative groups. In 2013, Lois Lerner, the former Director of Tax Exempt Organizations (EO) at the Internal Revenue Service, was asked to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform about her role in the developing scandal. She refused to testify, instead offering a statement, saying in part: “I have not done anything wrong. I have not broken any laws. I have not violated any IRS rules or regulations, and I have not provided false information to this or any other congressional committee.” The House voted to hold Lerner in contempt of Congress. But the FBI said it found no evidence to support criminal charges and none were pursued by the Justice Department. Fast and Furious (2010) : The ATF program allowed over 2,000 guns to be purchased illegally inside the United States and then “walked” into Mexico for use by criminals, one of which was later used in the 2010 murder of Border Agent Brian Terry by the member of a Mexican cartel. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee accused the FBI of not cooperating with the Department of Justice’s top watchdog in the investigation of the scandal which endangered Congress’s ability to be a check on the Obama administration’s actions.

: The ATF program allowed over 2,000 guns to be purchased illegally inside the United States and then “walked” into Mexico for use by criminals, one of which was later used in the 2010 murder of Border Agent Brian Terry by the member of a Mexican cartel. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee accused the FBI of not cooperating with the Department of Justice’s top watchdog in the investigation of the scandal which endangered Congress’s ability to be a check on the Obama administration’s actions. Clinton Foundation Pay-for-Play (2009-2013) : While Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the Clinton Foundation received millions in from countries involved in matters with the State Department, many of which had ties to terrorism and human rights abuses; some of these funds were apparently diverted from charitable causes to personal expenses, such as Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding. As part of immunity deals to Clinton aides, the FBI and Justice Department agreed to destroy devices that could have had key information, a revelation that sparked outrage from congressional Republicans.

: While Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the Clinton Foundation received millions in from countries involved in matters with the State Department, many of which had ties to terrorism and human rights abuses; some of these funds were apparently diverted from charitable causes to personal expenses, such as Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding. As part of immunity deals to Clinton aides, the FBI and Justice Department agreed to destroy devices that could have had key information, a revelation that sparked outrage from congressional Republicans. Russian Uranium Deal (2009-2013): Hillary Clinton’s State Department approved a deal allowing a Russian company to control 20 percent of the uranium mining production capacity inside the United States, which was followed by millions of dollars in donations to the Clinton Foundation from people associated with the transaction. A 2009 document released by WikiLeaks showed that then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton directed then-FBI Director Mueller to deliver a sample of Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) to Russia. The uranium had reportedly been stolen.





In a lesser-known scandal, Marty noted that “for nearly the entire duration of Mueller’s term, UK-based HSBC, an international bank with branches and depositors worldwide, was doing billions of dollars in business with drug cartels, rouge nation states, and even banks associated with terrorism, taking massive deposits made in foreign nations and funneling them into the U.S. banking market. The overall amounts were staggering, totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, which likely gave the bank a comparative advantage over its rivals and greater market share, while providing criminals with the ability to ‘launder’ money into the US banking system with little-to-no oversight. A whistleblower, who collected information and recorded conversations with HSBC employees, which clearly portrayed the bank as a ‘criminal enterprise.’

“What did Mueller do to aggressively investigate and shut down this massive ‘foreign influence’ involving our country’s drug epidemic and possibly even terrorism? Basically nothing. No bank executives or employees were arrested or jailed. People have spent more time in jail for smoking a joint than any HSBC executive or employee did for facilitating drug cartel business and terrorist financing.”

Marty continued: “If Mueller couldn’t (or wouldn’t) stop any of these obviously corrupt and criminal practices during his own term as FBI director, it’s hard to believe that he will conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the politically-charged assumption of ‘Russian interference’ in the 2016 presidential election.

“Mueller isn’t the one to investigate the swamp – Mueller is the swamp.”

