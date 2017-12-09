Poll: Millennials, the new voting juggernaut, are 2-to-1 Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2017

Democrats can be encouraged and Republicans have cause for concern in 2018 if millennials who identify as Democrats vote in the midterm elections.

A poll released on Dec. 5 by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics found that 65 percent of those aged 18-29 favor Democrats, compared to 33 percent for Republicans.

“American political institutions are at a tipping point,” said John Della Volpe, polling director at the Institute of Politics. “Millennials are now the largest generation in the electorate. This poll and the Virginia election show that they are becoming more motivated – and I believe the fear that exists today about our future will soon be turned into the fuel that will reform our government. The only question is whether this comes from inside or outside the traditional party structure.”

Key findings from the Harvard poll:

Only 14 percent of millennials believe America is generally headed in the right direction.

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating is 25 percent among millennials and is even down 12 points among young Republicans.

Among millennials, 67 percent believe that America’s greatest threats come from forces inside, not outside, the country. In response to an open-ended question about top threats, Trump, “ourselves,” and racism were the top responses.

The poll found 61 percent of young Americans believe gun laws should be more strict, a huge shift since 2013 when less than half (49 percent) felt the same way.

