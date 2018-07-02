Once-conservative Fairfax County, Va. adopts nation’s ‘most radical sex-ed curriculum’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2018

The school board in Fairfax County, Virginia last month voted to adopt a new sex-education program which critics say teaches children “they weren’t actually born male or female.”

The new “Family Life Education Program” passed by the school board scraps “biological sex” and instead teaches that sex is a “fluid spectrum.”

The word “clergy” was also removed from a list of trusted adults students might consult with over sexual identity concerns. After protests, the board voted to again include “clergy”, according to a report by the Fairfax Times.

Fairfax County in northern Virginia was once home to many military personnel and was generally conservative politically. Currently, however, what has become one of the nation’s wealthiest counties is home to many federal government employees and is a Democrat Party stronghold.

Liberty Counsel described the new program as “the most radical sex-ed curriculum in the country.”

“The Fairfax County School Board is harming the health, safety and well-being of the students and ignoring parental rights by forcing these ridiculous unscientific ideologically driven notions about gender,” said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel.

“This disregard for the rights of the parents and for the overwhelming community opposition is absurd. The school board promotes the idea that people are randomly ‘assigned sex at birth,’ when the reality being male or female is hardwired,” Shaver said.

The school board initially approved a report by the Family Life Education Curriculum Advisory Committee by a 10-0 vote with Springfield District Representative Elizabeth Schultz and Sully District Representative Thomas Wilson temporarily absent.

Schultz, who had left the table to use the restroom, criticized her fellow board members for approving the FLE curriculum changes despite vocal opposition from some community members.

She had proposed a motion to postpone the vote until Oct. 11, but her motion failed by a 2-10 vote, the Fairfax Times reported.

“They reverse-engineered it so that the recommendations were made first and already forwarded to the board before any public input was sought,” Schultz said. “That’s not authentic public engagement. That’s not how you build effective policy.”

The school board finally voted 10-1 for the new program despite over 80 percent of 1,300 comments the board received being in opposition to the new curriculum, Liberty Counsel said.

“The board also voted to instruct every high school student, without their parents’ permission, about the daily homosexual sex pill PrEP, recommended for the ‘very high risk’ behavior of condom-less sex with multiple partners of unknown HIV status. PrEP has a 10 percent failure rate for preventing HIV infection and even AIDs Health organizations warn against it,” Liberty Counsel said.

The new curriculum “will also include teaching and promoting the harmful practice of anal sex, discouraging abstinence by falsely claiming it is not 100 percent effective, encouraging sex before marriage and promoting permissibility, and loosening the dress code standards for students to avoid ‘slut shaming.’ Some of the content will be moved out of the FLE curriculum and into a general health curriculum called ‘Emotional and Social Health,’ making those lessons mandatory with no opt-out, regardless of parents’ wishes,” Liberty Counsel said.

The Family Research Council (FRC) said, under the new program, students “won’t find lessons on building happy marriages and healthy families. No, instead you’ll find hour after hour of instruction on your evolving ‘sexual identity,’ on the proper handling of contraceptive drugs and devices, and on how to give consent for sex.”

The teachings instruct children that “they weren’t actually born male or female. Advisers scrubbed ‘biological sex’ from all lessons and in its place put the politically charged ‘gender-fluid’ propaganda term ‘sex assigned at birth.’ As one adviser explained: ‘Biological sex is meaningless!’ ” the FRC said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments