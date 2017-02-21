Media mock Trump’s Sweden comment as European press covers continuing crime wave

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2017

The media was quick to jump on U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on the “problems” Sweden is having with Muslim migrants.

Meanwhile, Swedish police say the wave of crime committed by migrants from Muslim-majority countries is all too real.

Riots reportedly broke out in the highly immigrant concentrated Stockholm borough of Rinkeby on Feb. 20, with police firing warning shots as 100s of young people threw stones and burned cars, Swedish newspapers Dagbladet and Expressen reported.

Malmo police chief Stefan Sinteus said last month that police officers in the city were investigating 11 murders and 80 attempted murders, as well as a large number of rapes, beatings and other violent crimes.

In an open letter, a desperate Sinteus wrote: “I can assure you that the police in Malmo are doing everything we can for suspected perpetrators to be held accountable. But we cannot do it on our own. We depend on you, and your witness statements, to solve these violent crimes. Therefore I appeal now to you: Help us.”

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump said during a rally in Florida on Feb. 18. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

A tweet from Chelsea Clinton and many in the media took issue with Trump’s use of “last night” and disparaged the president for misspeaking about a supposed terror attack in Sweden.

On Feb. 19, Trump explained on Twitter that he was referring to a Fox News segment that aired on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Feb. 18 dealing with the Swedish refugee crime wave. It is possible that many of his critics are not regular Fox News watchers.

“It seems like we may be missing the point of the story, which is there has been a massive social cost associated with the refugee policies and the immigration policies of Western Europe,” Carlson said on “Fox & Friends” on Feb. 20.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 24 that an Al Qaida-linked group has been recruiting fighters among Somali youths living in Rinkeby, which has earned the nickname of “Little Mogadishu” because of the number of Somalis living there.

A Swedish police officer recently took to Facebook to vent his frustration with the migrant violence he deals with on a daily basis.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” wrote Peter Springare.

“Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again. Christopher … what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name snuck in on the edges of a drug crime. Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” Springare added.

“If you can’t discuss the problem of crime among immigrants without somebody attributing it to racist propaganda, we are in deep trouble,” Springare wrote. “The problem is that nobody wants to talk about this.”

Trump tweeted on Feb. 20, blasting media outlets that failed to report on Sweden’s migrant crime epidemic.

“Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!” Trump wrote.

Carlson, on his Fox show, said: “[The integration policy] hasn’t worked very well, at all. And it’s in the process of totally changing these ancient cultures into something different and much more volatile and much more threatening, so what are the lessons we should draw from this? That’s the conversation we should have.”

