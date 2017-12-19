DOJ to investigate Planned Parenthood over sale of fetal body parts

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2017

The Department of Justice has indicated it will investigate claims that Planned Parenthood profited from the sale of fetal body parts.

The DOJ requested documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s 2016 investigation of the abortion provider’s transfer of tissue and body parts from aborted fetuses to research firms, The Hill reported on Dec. 7.

Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, reported last December that his committee had uncovered enough evidence for the FBI to investigate the claims against Planned Parenthood.

A letter sent on Dec. 7 to the Judiciary Committee states that the DOJ intends to conduct a “thorough and comprehensive assessment” of Grassley’s report.

In 2015, videos released by the Center for Medical Progress showed Planned Parenthood staffers discussing procurement of “intact” and partial fetuses in exchange for compensation for expenses.

Planned Parenthood said the investigation was part of a “widely discredited attempt” to shut down its abortion operation.

“Planned Parenthood strongly disagrees with the recommendations of the Senate Republican staff to refer this matter to the Justice Department, especially in light of the fact that investigations by three other Congressional committees, and investigations in 13 states including a Grand Jury in Texas, have all shown that Planned Parenthood did nothing wrong,” said Dana Singiser, Vice President of Government Affairs for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“Planned Parenthood has never, and would never, profit while facilitating its patients’ choice to donate fetal tissue for use in important medical research,” Singiser added.

