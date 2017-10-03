Conflicting data points cloud narrative for Las Vegas massacre

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2017

Thus far, authorities have been able to confirm officially that Stephen Paddock, the man responsible for the Las Vegas massacre, was a 64-year-old heavy gambler who owned a lot of guns but had no criminal record and was not known to police.

As with the shooting attack on conservative Rep. Steve Scalise in June, the media coverage of the “traditional” victims attending a country music concert Sunday has been marred by evidence of bias and one CBS executive has been fired as a result.

Among the various reports circulating the web: Paddock may not have committed suicide; ISIS claimed he was acting on their behalf and was a recent convert to Islam; in the eyes of many on the Left, the victims were desirable targets; Antifa literature was found in Paddock’s hotel room.

Others questioned whether all rounds were fired from guns found in the hotel room; could one shooter really hit 500+ people; why so quick to rule out his girlfriend as a person of interest?

InfoWars, citing a source linked to the FBI team that stormed Paddock’s room at Mandalay Bay, said “the Las Vegas shooter didn’t commit suicide as the mainstream media is reporting, but was killed by an FBI hostage rescue team who also found Antifa literature in his hotel room.”

The InfoWars report said the FBI team “took the suspect out after he opened fired on them, according to the source, and afterwards the team found photos taken in the Middle East of a woman linked to the suspect.”

The Daily Mail reported: “Two on-duty Las Vegas police officers who engaged the shooter have been hospitalized. One of the officers was critically injured, but now is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The other officer suffered minor injuries. Neither have been identified. Two officers with the Las Angeles Sheriff’s Department were also injured in the shooting. One is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Their names have not been released either.”

Meanwhile, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting through its Amaq news agency. “The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition.”

“The Las Vegas attacker converted to Islam a few months ago,” Amaq added.

The Associated Press noted in a tweet that ISIS “doesn’t take responsibility unless it’s at least loosely associated with the attack.” However law enforcement officials were quoted as saying they had no evidence the shooting had any connections with terrorism.





Meanwhile, news reports said Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley has been ruled out as a person of interest in the mass shooting attack that left at least 59 dead and more than 520 injured.

Authorities said that Danley is currently out of the country, though it’s unclear where exactly she is. The reports said her Facebook account had been deleted but did not elaborate on what that account might have revealed about her religious or political affiliations.

Police said Paddock had used Danley’s slot card to gamble in the hotel, and that he was in Las Vegas for three days prior to the shooting.

An Iraq War veteran, Chris Bethel, helped Las Vegas Police located Paddock on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

Bethel, who was in Las Vegas for an IT conference and was staying just two floors beneath the shooter, told KTVT-TV in Dallas that he called the police after hearing shots:

“I could just hear the gun shots. Continuously. Just full automatic. There’s explosions going off. It was like, a bomb just went off man. And then there were more gun shots. I kept looking at the windows to see if I could see any kind of muzzle flash to see if I could see where the shooter was. I crouched by my front door. In hopes that I might get the opportunity to see the shooter if he ran by and I could identify him,” Bethel said.

Bethel said it was about 10 minutes after he made the call to police that he received a call from LVPD saying that they had found the shooter.

A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, was fired by the network after saying she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” wrote Geftman-Gold on Facebook, perhaps referring to Sandy Hook. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

CBS has a history of hostility towards Republicans. Shortly after the attack on the GOP congressional baseball team gravely injuring Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise in June, former CBS anchor Scott Pelley questioned whether the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.”

An anti-Trump activist with the Twitter name ‘Ann #TheResistance’ who is also a teacher reacted to the deadliest mass shooting in American history by tweeting, “Lots of white Trump supporters in Las Vegas at route 21 watching Jason aldean. Pray only Trumptards died! #prayforvegas.”

After the tweet began to go viral, the user deleted it and then wiped her entire account.

