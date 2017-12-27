8 top DOJ and FBI officials under a cloud over roles in Clinton, Trump investigations

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2017

Overlooked in the major media’s focus on the year-long Trump-Russia collusion story is the toll taken by Congressional hearings and inspector general probes.

“Eight high ranking Department of Justice and FBI officials have been removed, reassigned or are rumored to be leaving,” according to widely-respected investigative journalist and former CBS correspondent Sharyl Attkisson.

“They include the top FBI agents who worked on two of the agency’s most high-profile investigations in the past two years: the probe into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information as secretary of state, and the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.”

While the government’s investigation has continued with little or no supporting evidence, “heads seem to be rolling—or at least tilting—at the Department of Justice and FBI,” Attkisson who hosts the Sunday morning show “Full Measure” wrote at her blog site, sharylattkisson.com.

The eight officials are:

Sally Yates: Under questioning from Congress, Yates admitted that as Deputy Attorney General under Loretta Lynch, she engaged in the sensitive practice of unmasking and reviewing classified documents from “Trump, his associates or any member of Congress.” Later, as Acting Attorney General, Yates ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Trump fired Yates in January 2017.

Peter Kadzik: The Department of Justice liaison to Congress and Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs “appeared to tip off Clinton presidential campaign chairman John Podesta about two issues”: a hearing where a Justice Department official would be asked about the Clinton emails, and the timing of the release of some Clinton emails. Kadzik left the Justice Department in January 2017 and works in private practice.

Andrew McCabe: The deputy director of the FBI led the agency’s investigation that determined Hillary Clinton should not be prosecuted for her mishandling of classified emails. News reports say McCabe will retire in early March when he’s eligible for his full pension.

James Baker: The FBI general counsel, who was also counsel for McCabe during Congressional questioning, was allegedly in contact with a reporter who published the first story about the “dossier” alleging ties between Trump and Russia. Baker has reportedly been reassigned.

Peter Strzok: The top FBI agent on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Strzok is identified as the FBI official who softened language and watered down key findings in the Clinton email probe. While Strzok worked on the Trump-Russia investigation, the Inspector General unearthed anti-Trump text messages Strzok had exchanged with FBI attorney Lisa Page, a fellow member of Mueller’s team with whom Strzok was reportedly having an illicit affair. Strzok was ousted from Mueller’s team and transferred to human resources in August.

Lisa Page: Page left the Mueller team last summer. Reports say the move was unrelated to the controversy.

James Comey: Once he was fired by Trump in May 2017, Comey secretly leaked a memo to the press to engineer the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

Bruce Ohr: The Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice arranged to meet with the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the political opposition research firm that compiled the anti-Trump “dossier,” according to court filings. Fusion GPS also hired Ohr’s wife, Nellie. Ohr still works at the Justice Department, but was reportedly recently removed as associate deputy attorney general.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments