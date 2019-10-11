Zelensky: Ukraine set to investigate its ‘alleged meddling’ in 2016 election on Clinton’s behalf

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2019

Ukraine is set to open an investigation into an alleged Ukrainian plot to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Oct. 10 that his administration is “ready to investigate Ukraine’s alleged meddling” in the 2016 U.S. election.

“This is a new, young team, we’ll have a new attorney general, an open, honest person, 100%. This is my man, I said. I meant it was a person from my team, not from the old attorney general’s,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky added: “I don’t want to interfere in any way in the U.S. elections and I will not be doing it… Elect your own president and do not interfere in the future elections of an independent Ukraine. With due respect for the United States and America’s policy, we are not serving the latter’s purpose, as we are an independent country. However, we do not want to lose our relations, we wish to strengthen them instead.”

A 2017 Politico article noted that “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers.”

Additionally, Glenn Beck released an audio, allegedly of Artem Sytnik, the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, admitting he helped Clinton during the election by releasing “black accounting records” to hurt Paul Manafort and the Trump campaign.

The Hill reported in March of this year that the “leak of the so-called black ledger files to U.S. media prompted Manafort’s resignation from the Trump campaign and gave rise to one of the key allegations in the Russia collusion probe that has dogged Trump for the last two and a half years.”

Zelensky also confirmed that he did not know about the U.S. withholding military aid until after his July phone call with President Donald Trump, which refutes Democrats’ claim that Trump was using the aid as “pressure” to force Ukraine to “dig up dirt” on Joe Biden.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments