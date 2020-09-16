YouTube bans interview with Dr. Scott Atlas because it contradicted WHO

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2020

YouTube has apparently decided that the communist-China friendly World Health Organization (WHO) is a more reliable source on the coronavirus than a White House medical adviser who was chief of nueroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center for more than a decade.

YouTube blocked an interview the Hoover Institution did with Dr. Scott Atlas because his view that draconian covid lockdowns were an overreaction and all K-12 schools should re-open “contradicts the World Health Organization or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19.”

That is the same WHO which bungled the early stages of the outbreak by repeating Chinese propaganda that the virus could not be transmitted among humans.

“Does cancel culture now dictate that Americans must be denied sensible medical information?” Wall Street Journal columnist James Freeman asked on Sept. 14.

In the June 23 interview which YouTube blocked, Atlas said that the covid lockdown and all of the attendant issues that went along with it was a terrible solution which made the cure worse than the disease.

Hoover summarized his message:

Dr. Atlas has been making the case in print and in other media that we as a society have overreacted in imposing draconian restrictions on movement, gatherings, schools, sports, and other activities. He is not a COVID-19 denier — he believes the virus is a real threat and should be managed as such. But, as Dr. Atlas argues, there are some age groups and activities that are subject to very low risk. The one-size-fits-all approach we are currently using is overly authoritarian, inefficient, and not based in science. Dr. Atlas’s prescription includes more protection for people in nursing homes, two weeks of strict self-isolation for those with mild symptoms, and most importantly, the opening of all K–12 schools.

YouTube said that information goes against WHO recommendations and is therefore verboten on the Google-owned platform.

The Hoover Institution’s Lanhee Chen tweeted: “The fact that @YouTube considers the @WHO an authoritative resource on this subject is shameful. The WHO spread China’s early lie that COVID-19 could not be transmitted between humans. And it spread faulty information about the usefulness of masks at slowing the spread.”

The Chinese Communist Party was a strong supporter of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus getting the job as director of the WHO.

“Under Tedros’s leadership, the WHO has accepted China’s falsehoods about the coronavirus and helped launder them into respectable-looking public-health assessments,” Freeman noted.

On Jan. 14, before an official WHO delegation had even visited China, the WHO parroted Beijing’s claim that there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” Two weeks later, after China had reported more than 4,500 cases of the virus and over 70 people in other countries were sick with it, Tedros visited China and heaped praise on its leaders for their “transparency.”

Freeman asked: “Is this the ‘transparency’ YouTube and its corporate cousin Google are trying to provide consumers?”

See the June interview with Dr. Atlas here

