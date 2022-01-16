‘Your freedom is their misery’: Columnist examines Red state-Blue state divide

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2022

Millions of leftists can’t “abide your existence if you are free to express your discontent with their narrative,” a columnist wrote.

“Leftists are not the rebels they think they are; they are not the heroes – They are the villains. They are the empire,” Brandon Smith wrote for Alt-Market.us on Jan. 13.

Smith cited how leftists were “giddy with excitement” when podcaster Joe Rogan contracted Covid. Many hoped he would die.

But when Rogan quickly got over the virus with the help ivermectin “they cried out in horror. It’s as if they don’t realize that most unvaccinated people have had the virus and have easily survived it (I had Covid for a week and then I was fine – I will NEVER get vaccinated),” Smith wrote.

What really sticks in the craw of leftists is that the unvaxxed “are free and do not conform to the mandates or the fear mongering,” Smith wrote. “Maybe they are more concerned about the act of defiance rather than any issues of legitimate ‘health safety.’ ”

What has happened in Red states versus Blue states during the last two years is proof that “there is no longer any debate about who the authoritarians really are,” Smith wrote. “If you want to be free from overt government intrusion and tyranny you go to a conservative red state. If you want to be a slave to bureaucracy you go to a progressive blue state. Red states value individual freedom – Blue states do not. This is undeniable.”

Vaccine mandates in particular appeal to the innate desire of leftists “for control over others,” Smith wrote. “This is evident in their crazed rhetoric over the vaccination issue.”

Smith cited a recent op-ed in the Los Angeles Times titled “Mocking Anti-Vaxxers’ Covid Deaths Is Ghoulish, Yes – But May Be Necessary” (originally titled “Why Shouldn’t We Dance On The Graves Of Anti-Vaxxers?”), as the “kind of bloodthirsty propaganda that truly reveals the extend of the political left’s broken psychology. They want you to die for going against the mandates. They seem to think that Covid is their avenging angel, but this only shows that they are too dumb to understand basic science or too malicious to think rationally.”

The “bias (or ignorance) of the LA Times is made clear when we look at the actual data for breakthrough cases,” Smith added. “Breakthrough cases are Covid infections and deaths among fully vaccinated individuals. As a point of reference, in the state of Massachusetts alone there have been over 262,000 fully vaccinated people who still ended up infected with Covid and 1,054 deaths according to official numbers. That is an infection fatality rate of 0.4%, which is HIGHER than the national average IFR of 0.27%.”

Smith continued: “The average vaccine is tested for 10-15 years before it is approved for use on human beings, yet Covid vaccines were released within months with no long term testing to prove their safety. It makes perfect sense for people to be concerned. … Autoimmune disorders can take 2-4 years to gestate and be identified by doctors; maybe in 2024 you’ll be wishing you had taken a wait-and-see approach to the untested vaccines like all the smart people are doing?”

Leftists “have no interest in protecting your health or the health of the public, that’s not what this is about. What they care about is control and nothing would bring them more joy than to see 100% conformity and slavery to their ideals. They live vicariously through tyranny.

“The pandemic paranoia, the lockdowns, the mandates, Big Tech, social media, cancel culture are all means to an end. Leftists pretend they are humanitarians that care about the greater good, but this is a facade. It’s just another excuse to justify a deep seated thirst to micromanage the lives of others.

“A classic tactic of narcissistic sociopaths is to victimize and terrorize people, then accuse them of being monsters when those people snap back and rebel. They are projecting their tyranny on the rest of us and label us the bad guys. It’s time to end the theater and call leftists what they really are – they are the dictators they claim they are trying to fight.

“Your freedom is their misery.”

