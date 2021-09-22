Your ‘decision will ripple through the ages’: Gen. Flynn posts letter to Arizona Senate

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2021
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Tuesday posted a letter from “The American People” concerning the upcoming release of the Arizona state Senate’s 2020 election audit.
Flynn wrote on Telegram:
The upcoming Arizona State Senate hearing and decisions this Friday, 24 SEPT are monumental. The historic consequences cannot be understated. Below is a letter going to the President of the AZ Senate and all the Senators and citizens of Arizona. Our nation stands on the shoulders of heroes and this time, our time, is no different. Pray that courage and discernment are felt far and wide across Arizona and throughout the entire United States of America. God Bless 🙏🏼🇺🇸
The letter:
INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief
You must be logged in to post a comment Login