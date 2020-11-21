You live in a state with a control freak governor; Here’s how to enjoy Thanksgiving



SATIRE from BabylonBee

Many state governors are implementing holiday bans and restrictions. It can be tough to navigate all the rules and regulations, especially when they’re conflicting, constantly changing, and not even followed by the people who made them. So, we consulted with health experts and came up with this one easy tip to help you abide by your governor’s holiday restrictions:

Don’t. Resist tyrants and live your life.

(Please note for legal reasons this is satire. We would never advocate having friends and loved ones over, laughing together, sharing stories, eating great food, hugging your grandma, smoking cigars, playing backyard football, honoring traditions, showing gratefulness, or spreading cheer during the holidays during a pandemic. Definitely don’t do any of those things.)