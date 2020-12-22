‘You have to go state by state’: Giuliani says Pennsylvania is first challenge of many

by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2020

The Trump campaign’s election challenge in the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn three Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions is the first of many efforts the president’s legal team will launch before Jan. 20, Rudy Giuliani said on Monday.

“You have to go state by state,” Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, told NewsmaxTV, noting that a victory in Pennsylvania would only impact 20 electoral votes.

The campaign filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to reverse cases by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding what the Trump team contends were unconstitutional moves by the state officials to change mail-in ballot laws.

Trump’s legal team noted three cases decided by the state’s Supreme Court that “illegally changed” the mail-in ballot laws “immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election,” arguing that the decisions are in violation of Article II of the Constitution and the 2000 Bush v. Gore ruling.

“I remember an old adage that I learned from baseball,” Giuliani added. “When you’re down by 10 runs, you can’t score 10 runs on one hit. So you got to get one run at a time. So the way I look at it, we have to win one of these legislatures. I think we have three good ones to pick from: Pennsylvania and Georgia and Arizona.”

Giuliani said he thinks his team has demonstrated enough fraud in any of those cases – “that the state legislature has a very, very strong basis to make a determination the election in those three states were stolen.”

Giuliani said he wants to “find out, once and for all, did Biden cheat to become president like he cheated to get through law school?”

Giuliani said Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin should agree “to let us audit the Dominion [voting] machines.”

“What are they afraid of, if they didn’t cheat?” he said.

Meanwhile, attorney Sidney Powell was seen at the White House on Monday. Powell also had been seen leaving the White House residence on Sunday night, although she apparently didn’t meet with the president. Asked by a CNN reporter why she was there, Powell replied, “that would be none of your business.”

Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, attended a Friday night meeting at the White House and said the president is being “ill-served” by some of his advisers.

“The raised voices included my own,” Byrne tweeted. “I can promise you: President Trump is being terribly served by his advisers. They want him to lose and are lying to him. He is surrounded by mendacious mediocrities.”

He tweeted, “For the first time in my life I feel sorry for Donald Trump. He is standing up to his waist in snakes. Trust Rudy and Sidney only.”

Byrne became involved in the White House discussions after promoting accusations of election fraud on his web site DeepCapture.com. He calls himself a self-funded “free agent.”

In other developments:

Georgia

Giuliani said he is aware of a few “big revelations” concerning voting machines in Georgia that he believes will become public soon.

“I happen to know that we have one or two, my fingers crossed, big revelations for Georgia within the next day or two with regard to the machines,” Giuliani said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” on Tuesday.

Many Georgia counties use Dominion Voting Systems machines.

Giuliani touted the release of a report by a state senator who said coordinated illegal activities by election workers appeared to take place, in reference to the period of time where ballot counting was done with no oversight.

“This is the first breakthough,” he said.

The release of the report could trigger Georgia to convene in a special session to decertify the election, Giuliani said. Because the Georgia House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans, with a strong GOP majority, “it would have a chance,” he said.

Electoral College

Three more Republicans have said they plan on objecting to electoral votes from states whose elections are in dispute.

Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia, Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina said they will be objecting the electoral votes for Joe Biden when the electoral vote goes before a joint sessions of Congress on Jan. 6.

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media