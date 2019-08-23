You go Girl: Drag queen seeks to unseat Rep. Adam Schiff

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2019

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has a challenger for the California congressional seat he has held since 2013.

According to a report by Route Fifty, the challenger is drag queen Maebe A. Girl.

“We need more everyday people in Congress — its overwhelmingly older, white, wealthy men, and that’s just not representative of America, or my district,” Girl said.

In winning a seat in the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council earlier this year, Girl became the first drag queen elected to local government.

Now, Girl is attempting to unseat Schiff in California’s 28th congressional district and become the first congressional trans person and first drag queen, according to Route Fifty.

Girl will face Schiff in an open primary.

Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, continues to press the Russia collusion hoax and is a huge proponent of the bogus “dossier” authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

Schiff was previously the representative for California’s 29th congressional district as a Democrat from 2003 to 2012; and the representative for California’s 27th congressional district as a Democrat from 2001 to 2002.

“While I appreciate his allyship, I think someone that is actually a part of the queer community, that understands the day-to-day struggles, would be a better representative than an ally,” Girl said of Schiff. “I want people to know that there are more progressive people on the ballot.”

Girl believes it is “essential” for more queer representation in public office, according to Route Fifty.

Girl identifies as transgender and gender fluid, likening the name change to Lady Gaga.

“People will say ‘I can’t take her seriously with that name, but it’s really just a statement about gender norms,” Girl said. “I don’t feel like there’s a difference between Maebe A. Girl and me.”

