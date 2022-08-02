World Economic Forum calls for end of private car ownership

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2022

The globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) are calling for an end to private vehicle ownership in favor of public transportation and “communal” cars.

“The average car or van in England is driven just 4% of the time,” said Winnie Yeh, who is described as WEF’s “lead” for “responsible sourcing.” Klaus Schwab is the founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

Yeh then calls on car owners to sell their vehicle because, “car sharing platforms such as Getaround and BlueSG have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.”

“More sharing can reduce ownership of idle equipment and thus material usage,” Yeh wrote in an article published on WEF’s website. All of this, Yeh said, is “part of broader transition from ownership to usership.”

A number of European nations and U.S. states have already passed legislation that will ban the sale of non-electric cars as soon as 2030. Washington, New York and California have already passed such measures as have a number of EU member states.

In Ireland, the government has told citizens that they will be packed into densely populated cities in order to combat climate change. Drivers will be forced off the roads as part of a plan that will “revolutionize” people’s lifestyle and behaviors.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has directed global governments to drastically cut oil supply to domestic consumers in order to encourage compliance by “nudging” people out of their private cars.

The IEA 10-point plan to drive “changes in the behavior of consumers” and reduce gas demand at the pump includes reducing speed limits, working from home three days a week, more electric cars, car-free Sundays, more cycle lanes, cheaper public transport and greater use of long-distance trains over planes, Breitbart News reported.

In order to avert a “climate apocalypse”, governments plan to force people “out of private cars because they are the biggest offenders for emissions” with proposals that include banning fossil fuel vehicles from towns and cities intentionally cripple ordinary motorists.

Ending private car ownership is essential to addressing climate change, the WEF argues. The forum goes on to advocate for the same principles to be applied to city and home designs as well.

