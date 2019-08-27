‘Women for Trump’? Campaign claims heavy turnout of volunteers nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2019

The Trump 2020 campaign said that turnout at last week’s “Women for Trump” events was double what had been anticipated and flies in the face of corporate media reports which claim that women are rejecting the president’s re-election effort.

“The fake news tries to convince everyone that women don’t support President Trump but Thursday proved them all wrong,” said campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Over 4,600 supporters showed up on Aug. 22 on behalf of Women for Trump to participate in a Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training. These newly empowered supporters went out over the weekend and signed up thousands of new voters. Those grassroots efforts are what will help President Trump win again in 2020,” she added.

In a statement coinciding with Women’s Equality Day celebrating passage of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote, the Trump campaign told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard that the newly expanded “Women for Trump” army will focus on expanding support for the president in the suburbs with a “grassroots” bid to register voters.

Trump won 41 percent of the female vote in 2016. He also won 52 percent of the white women vote.

At many of the Women for Trump events, participants reportedly lined up for hours to attend.

“An hour out, this is the line to get into the Women for Trump event. Snakes down the hallway and around the corner. The room for the event has about 425-450 seats,” tweeted Tampa Bay Tribune reporter Steve Contorno.

Contorno said the first woman in line told him: “We want to disprove the myth that women aren’t for Trump. We are here.”

Bedard noted that “Recent polling has suggested that the president could be in trouble with women, especially in the suburbs. Several Democratic presidential candidates are focused on winning that vote, which could be a danger to the president’s hope of holding key battleground states including Pennsylvania and Michigan.”

Trump 2020 campaign officials said that the president’s message on the economy and national security has steadied his support among women. The female unemployment rate is the lowest in 50 years, the campaign noted.

Several key Trump aides hosted the Aug. 22 “Evening to Empower” and training sessions including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and surrogates such as Concerned Women for American President Penny Young Nance, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marines Gunnery Sergeant (ret) and Trump campaign advisory board member Jessie Jane Duff, and former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer.

Brewer tweeted: “Arizona women have always voted for kitchen table issues — not ideological delusions. It’s why we need to vote to re-elect @realDonaldTrump in 2020.”

