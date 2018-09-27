Woman who dated Kavanaugh debunks anonymous letter to congressman

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2018

A former girlfriend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh called accusations that he mistreated her “offensive and absurd.”

In an anonymous letter sent to Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado Republican, a woman said her daughter claimed that when Kavanaugh and a group of associates left a Washington, D.C. bar one night in 1998, “they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.”

Dabney Friedrich, who dated Kavanaugh in 1998, told the Senate Judiciary Committee the incident never occurred.

Friedrich, who is now a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, supplied this statement, obtained by The Washington Times, to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“I write in response to a phone call I received this evening from Mike Davis, Chief Nominations Counsel for the Committee. In our phone call, Mr. Davis read an anonymous letter sent to Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner dated September 22, 2018.

“Mr. Davis asked me (1) whether I dated Brett Kavanaugh in 1998 and (2) whether he ever shoved me against a wall. Mr. Davis also emailed me the attached letter and asked me to provide an immediate and written response to the Committee.

“As I informed Mr. Davis, I dated Brett Kavanaugh in 1998. To the extent the attached letter is referring to me as the ‘friend [who] was dating him,’ the allegations it makes are both offensive and absurd. At no time did Brett ever shove me against a wall, including in an ‘aggressive and sexual’ manner. When we dated, Brett always treated me with the utmost respect, and we remain friends to this day. I have never observed (nor am I aware of) Brett acting in a physically inappropriate or aggressive manner toward anyone.”

