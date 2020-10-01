Woman busted for having her 6 kids steal Trump campaign signs

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2020

A 45-year-old woman who drove her six children around upstate New York and had them tear down Trump campaign signs was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies say Deana Algarin drove her six minor children around and had them steal the campaign signs from yards in Tribes Hill and the Town of Amsterdam. The Sheriff’s office said Algarin was pulled over by New York State Police with signs inside her vehicle.

Algarin was charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, as well as marijuana possession and two citations for seatbelt violations.

The sheriff’s office said signs for Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing New York’s 21st congressional district, were also stolen.

Targeting Trump campaign items is not new.

In Florida, surveillance video captured a couple driving up to a home in Gulf Breeze. The couple drove up in a golf cart with their children inside. The video showed the children pleading for them to stop, saying they would go to jail. The couple set up a ladder, ripped down a Trump flag and drove off with it.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, were arrested for taking the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them, local news outlets reported.

Both Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are gynecologists working in different Pensacola hospitals, WKRG-TV reported. They were charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny, and released from the county jail.

In August, a Montana family said that someone ripped down their Trump flags and lit them on fire in their yard. They noted that the act of vandalism could have easily caught their home on fire while their four children slept inside. The man was caught on surveillance video.

Police cited Eric Herrera with criminal mischief as a result of the incident.

The story was noticed by the Montana Republican Party, which posted a video of a news report from KBZK 7 News expressing shock that an incident such as this could take place in Montana.

“This Montana family had their #Trump2020 flags burned in their yard as their children slept,” the post stated. “The liberal mob isn’t just in cities across the country, it’s right here in Montana and it’s threatening the safety of freedom-loving Montanans.”

