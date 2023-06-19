Woke Disney Pixar children’s movie featuring non-binary character bombs at the box office

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 19, 2023

The new Disney Pixar movie “Elemental”, which features Disney’s first non-binary character using they/them pronouns, has flopped at the box office.

The movie cost about $200 million to make. It opened over the weekend by bombing at the box office, taking in $29.5 million.

The movie is aimed at children six and up and is “set in Element City, where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in,” according to the Disney website.

“Elemental”, which also features characters “tackling” racism and xenophobia, ranks as one of the lowest box office debuts ever for a Pixar movie.

ScreenRant notes: “Depending on where it falls, this could be the lowest-earning opening weekend Pixar has had since Toy Story’s $29 million take in 1995. Even then, Toy Story’s box office take has not been adjusted for inflation, making Elemental’s box office figures even more disappointing.”

Even forgettable Pixar movies like 2015’s “The Good Dinosaur” ($39 million), 2020’s “Onward” ($39 million), and last year’s massive money-loser “Lightyear” ($51 million), managed to fill more seats than “Elemental” in their opening weekends.

Last year Disney faced a $100 million loss from a production called “Strange World”, which features an open gay teen romance.

“When will they learn that woke=broke?” Steve Watson of Summit News noted. “It again proves that parents just don’t want to subject their kids to identity politics and woke bat shittery.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish