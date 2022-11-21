Woke Disney cans CEO Chapek, brings back Iger

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 21, 2022

The Disney Company on Sunday night sacked CEO Bob Chapek and brought former CEO Bob Iger out of retirement.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Board Chairwoman Susan Arnold said in a statement.

Iger, who led Disney for a decade, had yielded control of the company to Chapek in February 2020.

Chapek was ousted and Iger brought back a week after Disney announced a hiring freeze and layoffs as it struggles amid Bidenflation and ongoing criticism of its woke policies.

In April, a poll found more than 68 percent of respondents said they are less likely to do business with Disney after reports that it plans to include sexual ideology in new content for children.

At the time an executive producer admitted to advancing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” to insert queerness into children’s animation during a Disney staff meeting on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation.

“Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my, like, not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” said Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer for Disney Television in a video obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo. “I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. . . . No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me.”

Disney stock is down 40 percent this year. Shares jumped more than 8 percent in premarket trading on Monday on the announcement of Iger’s return.

Iger previously spent 15 years as CEO and helped the company acquire Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and most of 21st Century Fox. He also launched Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, in 2019.

