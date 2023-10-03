‘Without consent or public’s knowledge’: Yale researchers develop airborne mRNA vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2023

Researchers at Yale University say they have developed an airborne method for delivering mRNA.

In a study on mice, Yale scientists reported creating polymer nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA, making it inhalable so it can reach the lungs.

“By releasing the vaccine in the air, there’s no need to inject each person individually – which is not only time-consuming but difficult if an individual objects to the shot. This isn’t the case with an airborne vaccine, which can be released into the air without consent or even the public’s knowledge,” Dr. Joseph Mercola wrote in a Sept. 30 analysis of the research.

Cellular and molecular physiologist Mark Saltzman, who led the Yale team of researchers, said this new method of delivery could “radically change the way people are vaccinated,” by making it easier to vaccinate people in remote areas or those who are afraid of needles. An airborne vaccine also makes it possible to rapidly disseminate it across a population.

The Yale team reported also using the method to vaccinate mice intranasally, opening the door for human testing in the near future.

An airborne vaccine could become a covert, compulsory bioenhancement, Mercola said, saying that some academics are even endorsing the idea.

Writing in the journal Bioethics, Parker Crutchfield with Western Michigan University and Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine discuss moral bioenhancements, which refers to the use of biomedical means to trigger moral improvements.

Drug treatments, including vaccines, and genetic engineering are potential examples of bioenhancements. Further, according to Crutchfield:

“It is necessary to morally bioenhance the population in order to prevent ultimate harm. Moral bioenhancement is the potential practice of influencing a person’s moral behavior by way of biological intervention upon their moral attitudes, motivations, or dispositions.

“The technology that may permit moral bioenhancement is on the scale between nonexistent and nascent, but common examples of potential interventions include infusing water supplies with pharmaceuticals that enhance empathy or altruism or otherwise intervening on a person’s emotions or motivations, in an attempt to influence the person’s moral behavior.”

Some argue that moral bioenhancements should be compulsory for the greater good. Crutchfield believes this doesn’t go far enough. He also wants them to be covert:

“I take this argument one step further, arguing that if moral bioenhancement ought to be compulsory, then its administration ought to be covert rather than overt. This is to say that it is morally preferable for compulsory moral bioenhancement to be administered without the recipients knowing that they are receiving the enhancement.”

Dr. Mercola noted that, “aside from the concerns of airborne delivery,” the mRNA Covid injections “are associated with significant risks – no matter how you’re exposed. People ages 65 and older who received Pfizer’s updated (bivalent) COVID-19 booster shot may be at increased risk of stroke, according to an announcement made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.”

Mercola continued: “Further, a large study from Israel revealed that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA jab is associated with a threefold increased risk of myocarditis, leading to the condition at a rate of 1 to 5 events per 100,000 persons. Other elevated risks were also identified following the COVID jab, including lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes), appendicitis and herpes zoster infection.”

Due to these risks, Mercola added, “informed consent is essential for any medical procedure, including vaccinations. The development of airborne mRNA jabs, however, makes the possibility of informed consent being taken away all the more real.”

