With whole world watching, Chris Wallace shows his true colors

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2020

Early on in Tuesday’s debate, moderator Chris Wallace scolded President Donald Trump for interrupting Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK. I’m not surprised,” Trump responded.

At one point, Wallace said: “The country would be better served if we allow both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you to do that.”

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told MSNBC: “I think that moment for me underscored just how poor Chris Wallace did as a debate moderator. Chris Wallace functioned essentially as Joe Biden’s cut man and also as a second debater on the president.”

Former game show host and current popular Internet pundit Chuck Woolery tweeted: “Chris Wallace, the most interesting thing was watching him reveal his bias for all to see. Did you see what I saw? Trump wins debate with Wallace and Biden.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted that Trump was “thwarted” by Wallace “every time a debate nearly broke out.”

“People are not tuning in tonight hoping the moderator does a great job enforcing the rules,” Limbaugh said. “We don’t want moderators who are control freaks…Trump wanted to debate. He desperately wanted to debate. Instead we got a scolding ‘tsk-tsk you’re-not-listening-to-the-questions’ moderated kind of debate, and it was just frustrating. It was frustrating all the way around.”

Washington Examiner commentary writer Eddie Scarry noted: “Even if you could prove that the president was the champion of interrupting every person on Earth, let’s talk about what Biden did: He told the president of the United States during a nationally televised debate to ‘shut up,’ to ‘keep yapping,’ and he called Trump a ‘clown.’ ”

Scarry added: “All of that actually happened, and not once did Wallace reprimand the former vice president. He might have perhaps even asked that Biden keep things civil, given that, you know, Biden’s whole thing is ‘restoring the soul of America.’ ”

Many pundits said that Wallace, a registered Democrat, seemed to be aware that he had lost control of the debate when Biden said of Trump, “I can’t remember everything he was ranting about.” Wallace responded, “I’m having trouble myself.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted: “Trump is debating the moderator and Biden.”

At points during the 90-minute debate, Wallace could be seen laughing along with Biden.

Stephen Miller, a contributor to The Spectator, tweeted: “Wallace laughing along with Biden isn’t a good look.”

National Review’s Andrew McCarthy pointed out that Wallace felt the need to interrupt when Biden was struggling under Trump’s questioning of his policies. “Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning,” McCarthy tweeted.

And while Wallace constantly took Trump to task for interrupting, Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, highlighted Wallace’s unwillingness to do the same to Biden. “Chris Wallace doesn’t interrupt Joe Biden,” Grenell tweeted.

Gaston Mooney, president of Blaze Media, questioned Wallace’s competency, tweeting: “Chris Wallace is a hack…purposefully conflating mail-in ballots and absentee ballots. Either hack or incompetent. No other option.”

Following the debate, Trump retweeted a conservative media CEO who said, “Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace.”

