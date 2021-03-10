With millions of U.S. students kept out of classrooms, Biden focuses on migrants’ education

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2021

Team Biden has made it a priority to deliver “educational services” to migrant youth who cross the southern border.

Meanwhile, millions of American children remain shut out of their classrooms due to oppressive coronavirus lockdown orders.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the Biden team is working to “ensure” that Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) arriving at the southern border are provided “educational services” and “health services.”

According to a Breitbart News report, as of last week “more than 3,300 UACs were in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody before they were eventually transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) where they received a variety of taxpayer-funded services.”

“Simultaneously, potentially millions of American children remain shut out of the classroom and in-person learning as teachers’ unions fight to keep schools closed in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis,” Breitbart News reported.

Education Week reported that there are only six states — Florida, Iowa, Texas, Arkansas, West Virginia, and New Hampshire — that currently require in-person learning. All the states, except New Hampshire, require most schools to be open five days a week.

The focus on “education services” for youth crossing the border contrasts with the Biden team’s insistence on continued restrictions, testing, and quarantine rules for American citizens.

“While millions of Americans remain under lockdown orders in a number of states, the Biden administration is releasing thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior with no requirement that they test negative for the coronavirus. Even after border crossers test positive for coronavirus, they do not have to adhere to quarantine standards,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted.

