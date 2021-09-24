Wisconsin voter group: 23,000 voters in one county with same phone number

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2021

A voter integrity group in Wisconsin is demanding state elections officials explain how 23,203 individuals in Racine County registered to vote using the same phone number.

The group, H.O.T. Wisconsin (Honest, Open, Transparent), also noted in a Sept. 22 Telegram post that there over 8,550 voters in Racine County listed as registering in the year 1918. Another 900 registered voters in the county have the exact same address.

“We demand your immediate resignations for lying to us all about the happenings of the November 3, 2020 election,” the group said in the post addressed to the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) and the county clerks for Racine and Rock counties.

“Why are there 23,203 voters registered right now in Racine County all with the same phone number? There are another 63 registered statewide with this same number. Why didn’t you know this? The same 23,263 were registered last year on your voter registration list proving you didn’t even know,” the group said. “A list will be mailed to the Board. Tell us when it was assigned to each of these 23,203 voters in Racine County…with more voters across the state.”

The group continued: “SIX commissioners: did you know there are 543,000 on your list without a date of registration? Why not? What steps are you taking to correct this major error? A database is not run like that, in particular one which is used for casting votes. The source for all this information is WEC’s own database. End WEC now! It has been a complete failure and absolute mess. They have constantly violated state statutes and citizens constitutional rights.

The group has not yet received a response from the state.

“It’s doubtful Republican Speaker Vos will do anything. The people of Wisconsin will have to uncover the fraud in Wisconsin themselves,” Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted.

