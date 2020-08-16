Wisconsin Black Lives Matter mob hunts down black officer and his girlfriend

by WorldTribune Staff, August 16, 2020

A Black Lives Matter mob went to the home of a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin police officer’s girlfriend and assaulted then shot at the couple, the officer said.

“Last night, protesters came to my girlfriend’s house while I was there and tried to kill me. I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend. We were both assaulted, punched and ultimately shot at several times,” Officer Joseph Mensah said in a social media post.

“A shotgun round missed me by inches. Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any [of] the hate that was being directed at me. I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me. There are children that live there and they knew that.”

Mensah added: “The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time but had zero regard for any of the black children that lived there or me, a black man.”

A local anchor/reporter who posted the news on Twitter, posted photos of the house and street, where the incident occurred, prompting Twitter users to say in doing so that she put the victims in even more danger.

Reports say that BLM focused on Mensah because he has been involved in three shootings in the past five years. Earlier this month, he was suspended by the Wauwatosa police and fire commission, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The commission made the move in response to a complaint filed against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot by Mensah in 2016. Former U.S. attorney Steven Biskupic will lead an investigation into the case, the Journal Sentinel noted.

Mensah has also shot and killed two other men in the past five years in the line of duty — Antonio Gonzalez in 2015, and Alvin Cole this past February.

The shooting of Gonzalez and Anderson were deemed justified self-defense, Law Enforcement Today reported. Cole’s shooting remains under investigation.

Jonathan Cermele, who is representing Mensah, said that the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Wauwatosa Police Department had all investigated the shooting of Anderson and found Mensah’s actions to be justified.

“None of those entities, absolutely none of them, opined that charges of any kind whatsoever were appropriate,” Cermele said. “In the end, I am confident that the commission is going to come to the same conclusion that every other investigatory authority has come to, and dismiss this complaint.”

Law Enforcement Today noted: “Who in God’s name is going to sign up to be a police officer under such ridiculous conditions? One where even if you are completely 100 percent justified in using deadly physical force your job is still on the line and the mob will ruin your life.”

