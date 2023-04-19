Why Vivek Ramaswamy deserves a closer look

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old political outsider, became an instant long-shot when he declared he was running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

As the author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Ramaswamy has been a leading voice sounding the alarm on crony capitalism, Big Tech censorship and critical race theory.

After news broke that a Tennessee school massacre was carried out by a transgender individual, Ramaswamy took the issue head-on, calling out gender dysphoria as a mental health condition.

“When someone identifies as a gender different from their biological sex, more often than not, that is a sign and a symptom that they are suffering from a mental illness,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “I reject the idea that it is somehow ‘humane’ to affirm their confusion rather than to actually help them. It’s inhumane.”

Regardless of how he fares in the 2024 contest, Ramaswamy remains a rising star in the GOP, and his message is well worth a listen, a political analyst said.

“Unencumbered by a political background, Ramaswamy issues quick, timely responses to societal events, unafraid of what blowback he may receive,” Kelly Sadler wrote in an analysis for The Washington Times.

Ramaswamy founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences. After leaving Roivant in 2021, the Ohio-born entrepreneur co-founded Strive Asset Management, an investment firm unapologetically opposed to the Left’s environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework.

Ramaswamy has called for abolishing the Department of Education and using the savings to put armed marshals in every school in the country.

“We spend $80 billion per year through the U.S. Department of Education that helps fund radical gender and racial ideology to create psychopaths, yet [doesn’t] protect kids in our schools from being killed by them. That’s wrong,” he said.

Sadler noted: “Ramaswamy is 100% correct. He’s routinely first out of the gate to articulate what career politicians are too scared to say without extensive poll testing or focus grouping. He writes all of his speeches, and he doesn’t use a teleprompter or read off a script when addressing voters.”

What may be Ramaswamy’s “most effective message,” Sadler noted, “is the need to address America’s widening cultural divide — and how to fix it.”

Ramaswamy said: “Most Republican politicians are afraid of the word ‘nationalism.’ They shouldn’t be. America is grounded in ideals & truth. We should embrace our national identity and be proud of it. That’s good for America and for the free world. If that makes me a nonwhite nationalist, so be it.”

He continued: “This is a 1776 moment. We need to revive the experiment that our Founding Fathers started 250 years ago. Excellence. Merit. Free speech. Democratic self-governance over aristocracy. A nation of laws. The same values that provide hope to the free world.”

When the news broke that former President Donald Trump would be indicted by George Soros-backed New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Ramaswamy was among the first to respond saying: “A Trump indictment would be a national disaster. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. This is not about principle, not about a person. The silence from the other [GOP] candidates is deafening. We need leaders, not lackeys.”

On why he is running for president, Ramaswamy said:

“We’ve celebrated our ‘diversity’ so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for president to revive them.”

