Who’s in charge? Biden ear piece tells him to salute Marines; Instead he says: ‘Salute the Marines’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2021

Some viewing the inauguration on Jan. 20 noticed that Joe Biden was wearing an earpiece. Some also noted that he didn’t salute Marines upon entering the Capitol building but instead said “salute the Marines.”

One Twitter user noted: “He is using an ear piece!!!! Watch on C-span @ ~3.5 hours in, as Joe Biden enters the capitol building he DOES NOT SALUTE the Marines standing there. Instead as he enters the building he says “Salute the Marines.” Wow, just wow.”

