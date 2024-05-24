Who was Harvey Milk? Celebrated pedophile saluted by RFK Jr., has Navy ship named in his honor

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Harvey Milk was the first openly gay man to be elected to office in California. He is celebrated in the LGBTQ community as a trailblazer and has a U.S. Navy ship named after him.

On May 22, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X to “celebrate and honor” Harvey Milk, adding that Milk’s “bravery transformed our society.”

“Harvey died fighting for what he believed in and left behind a world in which people could live more freely and more authentically,” Kennedy wrote. “Today, as we seek to heal America from division and demonization, let’s remember the example Harvey set for standing together. Harvey showed us that even the smallest acts of kindness can bring light to the darkest moments and bring to life a better world. In this time of turmoil and war, let’s honor Harvey Milk by spreading his message of peace and social justice for all. Together we can create a future with less violence, more humanity, more prosperity and more joy. Harvey Milk once said, ‘Hope will never be silent’ and neither will we, in honor of Harvey Milk.”

Milk, who was assassinated in November 1978 at age 48, was also a pedophile who preyed on minor boys, according to his own biographer.

Matt Barber of Liberty Counsel previously profiled Milk, based on what the civil rights icon’s own biographers admitted regarding his behavior and accounts from his victims. He said that one of Milk’s victims was a 16-year-old runaway from Maryland named Jack Galen McKinley and cited Randy Shilts, a San Francisco Chronicle reporter, a friend of Milk’s and his biographer who wrote in the book “The Mayor of Castro Street,” about Milk’s “relationship’ with the McKinley boy: ‘… Sixteen-year-old McKinley was looking for some kind of father figure. … At 33, Milk was launching a new life, though he could hardly have imagined the unlikely direction toward which his new lover would pull him.”

Children’s advocate and founder of SaveCalifornia.com Randy Thomasson noted regarding the Shilts biography: “Explaining Milk’s many flings and affairs with teenagers and young men, Randy Shilts writes how Milk told one ‘lover’ why it was OK for him to also have multiple relationships simultaneously: ‘As homosexuals, we can’t depend on the heterosexual model. … We grow up with the heterosexual model, but we don’t have to follow it. We should be developing our own lifestyle. There’s no reason why you can’t love more than one person at a time.’ ”

Harvey Milk groomed underage boys and drove at least one of them to suicide. pic.twitter.com/kUZb2cPgO4 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 23, 2024

Harvey Milk preyed upon drug addicted boys, then groomed & assaulted them. 2 of his victims kiIIed themselves. We have a ship named after him. pic.twitter.com/OZRfaeSv23 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

Your Choice