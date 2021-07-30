Who shot Ashli Babbitt, and other key questions won’t be addressed by Jan. 6 commission

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2021

Democrats don’t need a commission. Their collective minds have been made up from the outset that the events of Jan. 6 amounted to an “insurrection.”

The entire justification for their hyper-partisan Jan. 6 commission is based on that false premise and the multiple narratives it spawned, an analysis noted.

Jan. 6 wasn’t an “insurrection,” C.S. Boddie wrote for American Thinker on July 29. “If the hundreds of thousands of Americans who attended the peaceful rally before the riot had wanted an insurrection, we would have seen a much larger, and probably an armed presence. That was not the case.”

The commission also insists that “our democracy” is in danger “from people who think like those who breached the Capitol. It’s not hard to imagine that this is justification for government to crush Americans who disagree with it,” Boddie noted.

Amid all the crocodile tears, proclamations and pontificating from the partisan panel, there are real questions concerning the events of Jan. 6 that need to be answered.

They won’t be, because the sham commission isn’t about getting to the truth but preserving a narrative Democrats need to keep alive for the 2022 midterms and beyond.

Boddie note some of those questions that will in all likelihood remain unanswered:

Who killed Ashli Babbitt?

Democrats and witnesses at the hearings have already repeated the lie that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he suffered on Jan. 6 (the medical examiner determined he died of natural causes on Jan. 7). Don’t expect the commission to have any interest in who actually shot the only person to die in the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Babbitt, an “American citizen and Air Force veteran was unarmed,” Boddie noted. “Federal bureaucrats have kept the information on who shot Ashli from Babbitt’s husband, as well as from the American people, who have a right to know. Why?”

Who instigated the riot?

“Did congressional leaders and other elected representatives, or their staffs, instigate the storming of the Capitol? The fact that the security profile at the Capitol that day was woefully inadequate and National Guard troops were doing other duty and then were later denied to Capitol Police begs this question,” Boddie noted.

“Also, the Big Show the Democrats made afterward, and are still making with the sham commission, shows consciousness of guilt; in other words, are they trying to cover something up?”

Treatment of Jan. 6 detainees

Boddie asked: “Why have American citizens who have been accused of only relatively minor crimes, such as trespassing, been held in jail without trial for more than six months? Why were they roughed up initially and kept in solitary confinement, as if they were political prisoners in Cuba? Why are their civil rights being violated? Does this mean that our Department of Justice has been politicized and is corrupt?”

FBI hunting down Americans

“Why are American citizens from many states who attended the peaceful rally before the storming of the Capitol, being hunted down and prosecuted by the FBI?” Boddie asked.

“Examples include a couple in Homer, Alaska whom the FBI raided and a DEA agent who has been persecuted. The First Amendment protects Americans from such government abuse of power, and the civil rights of many have been violated after the Jan. 6th event. Has our government completely forgotten its place under the Democrats?”

FBI presence on Jan. 6

Speaking of the FBI, Boddie wondered “why were there so many FBI agents present in the crowd in the Capitol?”

“Some have called that a ‘crazy conspiracy theory’ but investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald says no, it’s what the FBI does,” Boddie noted. “Was the storming of the Capitol exploited by the FBI to entrap people? Did bureaucrats and elected officials collude with the FBI? Citizens see that the FBI has been politicized and corrupted; events since 2016 prove that. Perhaps the Jan. 6th storming of the Capitol was another of their machinations to destroy Trump and his supporters.”

Whitmer kidnap plot

Boddie asked: “Was the October 2020 attempt to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prior to the Jan. 6th event in D.C. a dry run for the storming of the capitol?”

“It has come out that it was an FBI setup meant to entrap individuals,” Boddie noted. “There is a suspicious parallel between the October event in Michigan and the January event in D.C.”

What about the RINOs?

“What role did RINOs who hate Trump play regarding the Jan. 6th storming of the Capitol?” Boddie asked.

“Were they just political opportunists or did they have some deeper role with the intention of hurting their adversaries within their own party? Have they participated in post-event persecution of Trump supporters by the federal government? It seems unlikely that representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger would throw their political careers away just because of Trump derangement. However, we have seen that Trump derangement made many people do things that made no sense.”

Don’t expect any answers to those questions to come out of the sham commission or for the propagandists in corporate media to ask them.

“They are all busy emoting, exaggerating, and letting us know how sad and traumatized they are,” Boddie noted.

